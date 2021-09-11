Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $11.44 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,074 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Howmet Aerospace worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,767,000 after buying an additional 4,398,308 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,285,000 after buying an additional 3,524,073 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.93. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $36.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

