Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $13.09 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,887,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,258,000 after acquiring an additional 65,858 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

GD stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.60. 1,044,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

