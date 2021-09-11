Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $17.62 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,211 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Citizens Financial Group worth $17,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

CFG stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. 4,791,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700,762. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

