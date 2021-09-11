Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $17.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,754 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.61. 3,179,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,528. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $96.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.01.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

