Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $22.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Allstate worth $22,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.35. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

