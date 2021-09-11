Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $24.68 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Silicon Laboratories worth $24,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In related news, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.16. 356,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,443. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.16 and a beta of 0.98. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.