Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of MKS Instruments worth $29,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

MKSI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,777. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average is $169.63.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

