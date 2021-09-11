Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $16,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.08. 1,301,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,635. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.89. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.22 and a 1-year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

