Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,179 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.91. 444,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,347. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average of $97.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

WAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

