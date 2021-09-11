Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,733 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of The Travelers Companies worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 291.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,215,000 after buying an additional 495,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after buying an additional 423,085 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,743,000 after buying an additional 288,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 27.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,691,000 after buying an additional 258,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.36. 920,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,608. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.42. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.