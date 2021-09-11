Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,482 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,935,000 after acquiring an additional 117,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.10. The stock had a trading volume of 669,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,341. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.62 and a 200-day moving average of $351.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

