Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,373 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Textron worth $12,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 4.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Textron by 23.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Textron by 3.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 106,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $70.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,160. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.49. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

