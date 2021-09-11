Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,507 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.75.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,830. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

