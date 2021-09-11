Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,979 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of MSCI worth $24,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $650.87. 212,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,212. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $667.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.49. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.