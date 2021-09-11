Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,164,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 687,683 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Marathon Oil worth $15,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 66,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,357,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,713,613. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

