Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $137.02. 3,975,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.56 and a 200-day moving average of $139.14.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

