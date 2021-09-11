Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 20,715 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,715 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Comerica worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 17.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,839. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.