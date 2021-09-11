Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 5,778 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Signature Bank worth $13,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,620 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after acquiring an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 727,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,783,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $262.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $269.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.38.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

SBNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.88.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

