RAI Finance (RAI) Market Capitalization Tops $30.44 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001375 BTC on major exchanges. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $30.44 million and $5.55 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00066829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00131756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00183522 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,582.34 or 1.00097998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.98 or 0.07141300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.69 or 0.00860149 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

