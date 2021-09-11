Raiden Network Token Achieves Market Cap of $31.70 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $31.70 million and approximately $949,641.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00019810 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.33 or 0.00465598 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000124 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000642 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

