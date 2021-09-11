Rally Market Capitalization Achieves $176.17 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001570 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $176.17 million and approximately $13.10 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00072480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00128643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.60 or 0.00182911 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,250.07 or 1.00201894 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.32 or 0.07084594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.70 or 0.00940456 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,558,803 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

