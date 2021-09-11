Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RL. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,347,000 after acquiring an additional 901,192 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 730.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 56,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 49,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

RL stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.63. The stock had a trading volume of 741,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,312. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.01.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

RL has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

