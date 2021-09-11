Rate3 Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Rate3 has a total market cap of $896,403.13 and $20,867.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00059263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00159387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00014056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00043161 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.