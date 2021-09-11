Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $6,046.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00069794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00129477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00183525 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,535.20 or 1.00051519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.94 or 0.07123306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.05 or 0.00874606 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

