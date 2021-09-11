Raydium Price Tops $15.10 on Top Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $15.10 or 0.00033276 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $598.76 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raydium has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00070391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00128958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.00181643 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,327.61 or 0.99885256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.37 or 0.07127348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.63 or 0.00863008 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,059,920 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

