Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 100.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

NYSEMKT:SILV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,437. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

