RED (RED) Market Capitalization Reaches $695,291.80

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. RED has a total market cap of $695,291.80 and approximately $173,273.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.42 or 0.00402344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000630 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000439 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

