RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Tops $0.0647 on Major Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0647 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $84.89 million and $2.52 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.94 or 0.00288068 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00146367 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.04 or 0.00182679 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000777 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

