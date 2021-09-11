Redpanda Earth Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $95,561.00 (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Redpanda Earth has a market cap of $4.05 million and $95,561.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00069421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00130197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00183138 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,667.04 or 0.99955716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.10 or 0.07135683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.21 or 0.00869404 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

