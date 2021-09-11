Ren Market Cap Reaches $716.37 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Ren coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $716.37 million and approximately $70.37 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ren has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00059316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00162475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00042957 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.