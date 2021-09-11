Ren Market Capitalization Achieves $695.75 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $695.75 million and $44.68 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ren has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00059290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00161998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00043021 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.