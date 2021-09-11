Render Token Price Reaches $1.20 (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002656 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $188.37 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00059392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00161100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00043360 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,154,452 coins and its circulating supply is 157,153,487 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars.

