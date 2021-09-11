renDOGE Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, renDOGE has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $764,963.62 and approximately $85,676.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00068791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00129934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00182795 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,774.85 or 1.00135876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.62 or 0.07126279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.66 or 0.00880847 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.