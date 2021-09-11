REPO (REPO) Market Cap Hits $1.45 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. REPO has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $42,410.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, REPO has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00069690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00129563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00183156 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,516.44 or 1.00132683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.24 or 0.07130488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.87 or 0.00868684 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

