ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,999 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ResMed worth $28,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 52.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

ResMed stock opened at $295.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,865,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total transaction of $689,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,087,336.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,010 shares of company stock valued at $13,018,954 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

