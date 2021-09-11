Reviewing Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) and Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) and Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

72.0% of Gores Metropoulos II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gores Metropoulos II and Hilton Grand Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos II N/A N/A N/A Hilton Grand Vacations -16.08% 14.76% 1.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gores Metropoulos II and Hilton Grand Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Metropoulos II 0 0 0 0 N/A Hilton Grand Vacations 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.06%. Given Hilton Grand Vacations’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hilton Grand Vacations is more favorable than Gores Metropoulos II.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gores Metropoulos II and Hilton Grand Vacations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hilton Grand Vacations $894.00 million 4.25 -$201.00 million $0.53 83.58

Gores Metropoulos II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hilton Grand Vacations.

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations beats Gores Metropoulos II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gores Metropoulos II Company Profile

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc. engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions. The Resort Operations and Club Management segment manages the club, receives activation fees, annual dues, and transaction fees from member exchanges for other vacation products. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.