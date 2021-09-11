Revolution Populi (RVP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.26 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $93.83 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 41% higher against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for $0.0782 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00060188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00161609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00043939 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

