Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stake Lessened by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,305 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Revolve Group worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4,705.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,738,067.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,998,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,516,059 shares of company stock valued at $97,385,917. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

