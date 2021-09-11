REVV (REVV) Price Down 28.6% Over Last 7 Days

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, REVV has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. REVV has a market cap of $46.30 million and $3.41 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00059995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.35 or 0.00162644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00043791 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

