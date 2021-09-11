Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 42,763 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,763 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of South Jersey Industries worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after acquiring an additional 604,340 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,179,000 after acquiring an additional 323,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,417,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 183,955 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $51,011,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,153,000 after acquiring an additional 356,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 72.02%.

SJI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.