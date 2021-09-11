Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,143 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of NewMarket worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 259.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2,433.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $334.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.64 and a 200 day moving average of $349.37. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $432.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $590.72 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 36.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

