Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,192 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Haemonetics worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

NYSE HAE opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,724 shares of company stock worth $103,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

