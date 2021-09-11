Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Merit Medical Systems worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,564 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,354,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,836,000 after acquiring an additional 228,707 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,709,000 after acquiring an additional 61,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

MMSI stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

