Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.04 Million Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of QIAGEN worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in QIAGEN in the first quarter worth $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cheuvreux cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QIAGEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.51.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $55.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

