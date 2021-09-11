Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.11 Million Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,389,000 after buying an additional 456,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,496,000 after buying an additional 63,201 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 625,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,159,000 after buying an additional 46,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,309,000 after buying an additional 153,641 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

EBS opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $127.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.