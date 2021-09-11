Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,648 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Perrigo worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,007 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 3,947.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after buying an additional 1,724,839 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $48,475,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 692.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,017,000 after buying an additional 1,166,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after buying an additional 1,068,658 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $43.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

