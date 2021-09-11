Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.46 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of NorthWestern worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NorthWestern by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,269,000 after acquiring an additional 561,388 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after purchasing an additional 421,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,897,000 after purchasing an additional 413,131 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after purchasing an additional 331,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth $8,166,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWE stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $63.71. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

NWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $382,825 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

