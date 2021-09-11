Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.87 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,047 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Vistra worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vistra by 162.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VST. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NYSE VST opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.