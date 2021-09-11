Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of FirstCash worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in FirstCash by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCFS opened at $87.62 on Friday. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCFS. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

