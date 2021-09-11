Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Qualys worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 8,814.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Qualys by 79.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Qualys by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,384.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 376,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,876,400. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $114.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.60. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

